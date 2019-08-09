Preciousness: Ricky Martin Shares First Photo Of Baby Lucia

Ricky Martin Shares Picture Of Daughter Lucia

Congrats are in order for Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef after they welcomed beautiful Baby Lucia to their happy family back in December. Nearly eight months later, the famed singer has decided to bless us with the first photo of the gorgeous tot.

“La luz de mis ojos #Lucia,” he captioned the adorable pic. It translates to “the light of my eyes.” On his own account, Jwan doubled down on that message. Reposting the photo, he wrote “Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is.”

See the precious photo up top. While sitting in her dad’s lap, little Lucia is rocking a ribbon in her hair, a floral shirt, and some striped shorts to stay cool.