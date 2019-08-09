For Discussion: Larenz Tate Teases ‘Love Jones’ Sequel… Are You Here For It?

Would You Support A “Love Jones” Sequel?

Loves of 90’s films and culture will probably be happy about this one. Larenz Tate posted a photo with his ‘Love Jones’ costar Nia Long on Thursday noting “Chemistry still strong! Queen NIA LONG! #WeMightNeedToDoASequel.”

Nia responded in Tate’s comments:

My baby forever!!!❤️

This sparked a few questions for us. Would you want a sequel to ‘Love Jones,’ why or why not? If not, would you be interested in another onscreen reunion for Tate and Long?

Make sure to leave your thoughts below!