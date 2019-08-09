Really Though? Foot-In-Mouth Joe Biden Says Poor Kids Are “Just As Talented As White Kids”

Joe Biden Tells Iowa Crowd “Poor Kids Are Just As Bright And Just As Talented As White Kids”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is effing up once again.

According to NBC News, the Democratic presidential candidate visited a town hall on Thursday with the Asian and Latino Coalition in Des Moines, Iowa.

When the conversation came to the discrimination faced by low-income students, Joe had this to say:

“We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as White kids.”

Then he paused, and clarified with the quickness:

“Wealthy kids, Black kids and Asian kids. No, I really mean it, but think how we think about it.”

Mhm.

*Taps mic for Joe in the back*

Not all Black people or people of color are poor! There are a lot of white people who are poor despite White people still being generally more wealthy! Peep Joe’s clip and some of the backlash below.

Understand the inference in what @JoeBiden is saying when comparing “poor kids” (i.e. Black and brown children) to “white kids.” He sets white children as the standard of brilliance and talent. Thus, the benchmark of greatness that nonwhite people need to reach for is whiteness. https://t.co/CLEC4xk5fi — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 9, 2019

Eventually, Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said that Biden “misspoke and immediately corrected himself during a refrain he often uses to make the point that all children deserve a fair shot, and children born into lower-income circumstances are just as smart as those born to wealthy parents.”

Of course Trump hopped on any chance to drag a Democrat, pretending that he cares about poor people or people of color. When asked about Biden’s comments, Trump told a reporter that Biden is “not playing with a full deck.”

“He made the comment, I said, ‘Whoa,'” Trump said.

Trump on Biden's "poor kids" comment: "Joe Biden is not playing with a full deck. This is not somebody you can have as your president." https://t.co/idScOroOzN pic.twitter.com/0n8TbU2wSi — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 9, 2019

Yea whatever.

Get it together Biden.