The Breakfast Club: T-Pain Talks New Music, ‘The Masked Singer,’ And The Rules To Threesomes [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
T-Pain Talks Upcoming Music And His Experience On The Masked Singer
T-Pain is the latest celebrity to stop by the world’s most dangerous morning show.
The singer made his way to The Breakfast Club to talk about what music he has in the works right now, what his experience on The Masked Singer has done for him and his career, and what rules you have to follow when having a threesome.
Check out what he had to say down below:
