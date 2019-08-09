So Sad: 77-Year Old Man Kills Sick Wife Then Himself Over Medical Bills He Couldn’t Pay

Man Commits Murder/Suicide Over Medical Bills He Couldn’t Pay

An elderly Washington State man called 911 on Wednesday to let them know that he planned to kill himself shortly after he murdered his wife. The 77-year old reportedly told the dispatcher:

“I am going to shoot myself. We will be in the front bedroom.”

15 minutes later, deputies showed up at the house, along with crisis negotiators who tried to contact the man via phone and a bullhorn “for almost an hour.” The New York Daily News reports:

Deputies used a robot mounted camera to enter the house where they discovered the man lying next to his wife, age 76. Both were dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives found several notes citing “severe ongoing medical problems with the wife” and “expressing concerns that the couple did not have sufficient resources to pay for medical care.”

Police say that multiple firearms were found in the home, along with two dogs who they turned over to the local humane society. Very sad situation.