For Your Viewing Pleasure: Victor Cruz Talks About His Own Personal Style, Fashion Icons & His Victory Dance [Video]

Victor Cruz Chops It Up With Jacques Slade On Complex’s Restock

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz stopped by Restock to talk about both his football career and his sense of style.

During their discussion, Cruz shares his style inspirations, what his first grails were, and how his Puerto Rican heritage inspired that iconic victory dance. They also touch on Victor and his new commentating gig with ESPN as an NFL analyst, and he teaches the host how to nail a perfect salsa two-step.

