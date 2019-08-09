Coincidencia? No Lo Creemos: Mississippi Food Plant Raided By ICE Almost 1-Year After Settling $3.75 Million Discrimination Lawsuit

ICE Raids Mississippi Food Processor That Settled Hispanic Discrimination Suit

The ICE raids in Mississippi are tearing immigrant families apart and the shady Trump administration couldn’t be happier. Another shady organization who might not be shedding tears over the raids is a company called Koch Foods.

On August 1, 2018 Koch Foods settled a $3.75 million lawsuit filed by eleven Hispanic employees for discrimination. Employees said they were subjected to a hostile working environment and various forms of mistreatment based on countries of origin according to the Clarion Ledger.

Not-so-ironically, one of the places that was raided by ICE this week was, wait for it, Koch Foods.

According to USAToday, Desiree Hughes, a legal immigrant, had several friends snatched by ICE and waited for 24 straight hours in hopes of their return.

“(I’m) hurt. Heartbroken,” Hughes said before taking a deep breath. “I just want our families to come home. Because without their mamas and papas, how are they going to take care of their babies? How are they going to get to school? How are they going to pay their bills? They’re going to lose everything.”

ICE raided the plant as the night shift was ending and day shift was beginning, likely to ensure that they could ruin as many lives as possible, and took those who they thought might be living in the U.S. illegally.

Then, she went back to Koch Foods. She and others whose loved ones were swept up in the raids gathered in nearby parking lots on Wednesday, hoping that buses would bring them back. The crowd swelled to hundreds of people overnight, she said. They stayed for hours, anxiously and tearfully waiting to be reunited with family and friends. “When the bus comes, oh, everybody was jumping for joy. It was very exciting. But at the same time, it was sad because a bunch of us waited for the loved ones to get off the bus and a lot of them didn’t get off,” she said.

Coincedence? We think not