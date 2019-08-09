Money Moves: Leslie Jones Announces Her Own Stand-Up Comedy Special For Netflix [Video]

Leslie Jones stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night to drop off a big announcement.

The Saturday Night Live cast member is going to headline her very own stand-up comedy special for Netflix, which is expected to drop sometime in 2020. The currently-untitled project will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Jones has been an SNL staple since 2014, being nominated twice for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards. She’s also nominated this year for co-writing the lyrics to “Upper East Side,” a song featured in the show’s 44th season.

Check out Leslie’s big announcement below!