Real Friends: Cardi B Fires Back At Everyone Cracking Jokes About Yung Miami’s Car Getting Shot Up

Cardi B Defends Yung Miami Against Internet Trolls

Cardi B isn’t letting any jokes about Yung Miami’s alleged recent attack slide.

During a session on Instagram Live on Thursday, Cardi started addressed those internet trolls who has found any humor in the fact that the City Girls rapper’s car was reportedly shot at while pregnant.

@iamcardib Cardi b talking about her love for Yung Miami and how she feels about people making fun of what happened under the comments. pic.twitter.com/FATChxxDWR — 𝐣𝐞𝐚𝐧. (@bodakwish) August 8, 2019

“What happened to her is a miracle! Her car got shot up a lot of times!” Cardi started. “And I see a lot of people in the comments joking about it, doing little jokes like, ‘I thought you kept a baby glock!’ B***h shut the f**k up! This shit is different. She’s pregnant. A lot of you b***hes can not even see y’all f***ing feet while y’all f***ing pregnant so f***ing stop. Y’all love to joke around! Just remember those little comments that y’all be doing for clout, that s**t ain’t worth bad karma to you, b***h. ‘Cause that karma come! Y’all want to be f***ing funny in the comments, hoe? That s**t come right back to you, b***h. Your baby father might get clapped up. Or your mama.”

Luckily, Yung Miami was unharmed in the August 6 attack, but despite her initial statement that “Me and baby summer is perfectly fine,” she later followed up to say that she is having a difficult time mentally dealing with the whole situation.

“Keep looking at my pictures & all my mentions like it really could’ve been R.I.P,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram Story the day after the incident. “I’m really not okay!”

As of now, no arrests have yet been made.