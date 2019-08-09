With The MESS: Jess Hilarious Says ‘Irresponsible’ Ex-Friend Apryl ‘F-cks Every Rapper’ & Omarion-Pressed Fizz Is Her Puppet

Jess was super MESSY with it, accusing Apryl of drug use and using Drew (Fizz). Hit the flip to hear what she said.

Moniece warned Apryl and VH1 producers that she would spill the conversation if they hadn’t tried to rectify her image on the first episode of “LHHH”. The mother felt like she was being edited to look inexplicably jealous of Apryl and Fizz, but she says that’s NOT the case. And this Jess Hilarious audio would corroborate her feeling on Apryl as a person.

Yikes! Jess Hilarious had A LOT to get off her chest about Apryl and Fizz during a conversation she apparently had with Moniece . Moniece played EVERYTHING negative Jess had to say about Apryl after secretly recording their chat.

Jess really went on on Apryl being a supposed h-e and playing Fizz.

And you want a b*tch who on Live talking bout everybody ran up in her p*ssy and sh*t. Get the f*ck out of here. And then as sad as that sh*t look, you feel me, this is the person you fighting for, Drew? That’s some clown sh*t, n*gga. She a f*cking lost cause. The b*tch is wild. On all types of f*cking drugs. F*cking n*ggas can’t even remember the next day and shit, then keep kissing her kids in the mouth.

Jess on Drew being her babysitter while she messed with other men:

When I was living in LA, you know when I was there to do standup and shot this sitcom, this b*tch would go out every night. Guess who the f*ck watched her kids? Your baby father. He had her kids more than she did. The f*ck? But every opportunity you get, you bashing Omarion. This n*gga ain’t said nothing to you yet. Nothing about you yet. You look so f*cking stupid. And this is the b*tch you want to be with, Fizz? You’re stupid, n*gga.

The comedian also spilled the tea on Apryl being strung along by rapper A$AP Rocky, saying:

Apryl told [Drew] one night that she was f-cking with ASAP. She was thirsty for this ni**a too. She told him ‘this is my prototype’. And ASAP playing her, having hella other b-tches there while she sitting there. WTF this about to be? An orgy? And this b-tch broke down after she seen an interview ASAP did saying he got a girlfriend.

Whoa. You can hear the audio of Jess going in on Apryl and Fizz, CLICK HERE.