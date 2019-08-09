#BasketballWives: Shaunie Takes Son Shareef O’Neal To Rehab After Recovering From Open Heart Surgery [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Shaunie Takes Son Shareef O’Neal To Rehab After Open Heart Surgery
The O’Neal family suffered a scare when their son Shareef had to undergo open-heart surgery last year.
On the new episode of Basketball Wives, Shaunie takes Shareef to a rehabilitation center after his doctor cleared him for exercise.
Press play below to check it out.
Get well, Shareef!
