#BasketballWives: Shaunie Takes Son Shareef O’Neal To Rehab After Recovering From Open Heart Surgery [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Jordan Brand Presents Future Of Flight Showcase

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

The O’Neal family suffered a scare when their son Shareef had to undergo open-heart surgery last year.

On the new episode of Basketball Wives, Shaunie takes Shareef to a rehabilitation center after his doctor cleared him for exercise.

Press play below to check it out.

Get well, Shareef!

