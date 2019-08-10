Jesus Take The Wheel: More Than 800 Men Sue “Boy Scouts of America” Over Claims Of Sexual Misconduct

Group Of 800 Accuse ‘Boy Scouts Of America’ Of Sexual Misconduct

According to NBC, a group calling themselves “Abused in Scouting” announced the filing of a new sexual abuse lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America.

The lawsuit was filed in Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas and alleges that a former scout was abused hundreds of times starting at age 12 for a period of about five years in the 70’s by a former scout leader. The lawsuit also states that the Boy Scouts of America organization knew about the abuse and intentionally covered it up. The victim is seeking $50,000 in damages from both the Boy Scouts and the individual scoutmaster.

The organization also claims to have gathered testimony from more than 800 sexual abuse victims identifying more than 300 predators protected by the Boy Scouts across the United States. The organization chose to file this suit now amid worries that victims may not be entitled to recovery if the Boy Scouts file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move the Boy Scouts of America has reportedly been considering. .