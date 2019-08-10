SMH: NFL Player Kenny Stills Reportedly Received Multiple Death Threats After Slamming Trump-Supporting Team Owner

Kenny Stills Says He Got Death Threats For For Checking Trump-Supporting Team-Owner

According to TMZ, Kenny Stills says people have threatened to kill him after he criticized Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for supporting Trump.

The Dolphins receiver slammed team-owner Ross on Twitter, calling the guy a hypocrite for running a charity championing “equality” while at the same time supporting Trump.

“You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”

The tweet caused a stir on social media and Stills says at least five to ten people threatened to take his life for the criticism.

Stills stood tall and doubled down on his feelings on Ross after the Dolphins beat the Falcons in their preseason opener Thursday night and further explaining why he feels the need to call out the owner.

https://twitter.com/LyleMultimedia/status/1159665644360667137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tmz.com%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2Fkenny-stills-stephen-ross-miami-dolphins-donald-trump-death-threats%2F