SMH: NFL Player Kenny Stills Reportedly Received Multiple Death Threats After Slamming Trump-Supporting Team Owner
According to TMZ, Kenny Stills says people have threatened to kill him after he criticized Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for supporting Trump.
“You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”
https://twitter.com/LyleMultimedia/status/1159665644360667137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tmz.com%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2Fkenny-stills-stephen-ross-miami-dolphins-donald-trump-death-threats%2F
“Our country’s in a rough place right now and I think we could be doing more…I think there’s other candidates that he could support. It’s not about Democrat or Republican or any of those things. It’s literally about why. Why are you trying to help this man raise money to continue to do things that he’s been doing?”
