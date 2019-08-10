SMH: NFL Player Kenny Stills Reportedly Received Multiple Death Threats After Slamming Trump-Supporting Team Owner

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins

Kenny Stills Says He Got Death Threats For For Checking Trump-Supporting Team-Owner

According to TMZ, Kenny Stills says people have threatened to kill him after he criticized Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for supporting Trump.

The Dolphins receiver slammed team-owner Ross on Twitter, calling the guy a hypocrite for running a charity championing “equality” while at the same time supporting Trump.

“You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”

The tweet caused a stir on social media and Stills says at least five to ten people threatened to take his life for the criticism.
Stills stood tall and doubled down on his feelings on Ross after the Dolphins beat the Falcons in their preseason opener Thursday night and further explaining why he feels the need to call out the owner.

https://twitter.com/LyleMultimedia/status/1159665644360667137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tmz.com%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2Fkenny-stills-stephen-ross-miami-dolphins-donald-trump-death-threats%2F

“Our country’s in a rough place right now and I think we could be doing more…I think there’s other candidates that he could support. It’s not about Democrat or Republican or any of those things. It’s literally about why. Why are you trying to help this man raise money to continue to do things that he’s been doing?”

Ross released a statement this week defending himself, saying, “I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions.”
 
