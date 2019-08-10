SMH: Police Were Called On A Rap Video Shoot After Fake Guns Were Mistaken For Being Real

Police Were Called To A Rap Music Video Because Of Fake Guns

Police in Southlake, Texas received a call on August 5th from a resident who claimed to see a group of men taking pictures with what they thought to be real guns.

Officers arrived to the scene with their guns drawn and ended up detaining the four men. Soon after arriving, the cops realized that the whole thing was a false alarm. The men were actually shooting a music video and the weapons in question were just airsoft rifles. They also had fake bulletproof vests and bags of sugar that were made to look like drugs.

To make matters worse, the house they were filming in front of was actually not the one they were supposed to be at, because they apparently got the address confused. As Fox 35 pointed out, police were on “high alert” following the mass shootings that occurred nearby in El Paso and Dayton.

The bodycam footage captured the whole incident, but the faces of the men shooting the music video were blurred out since they didn’t end up being charged or arrested.

Right after the whole thing went down, Southlake DPS took to Facebook to address the incident.