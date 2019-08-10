Man With A Plan: Jason Momoa Reveals Why He’s Refusing To Shoot ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa Is Protesting Construction On A Hawaiian Mountain

Jason Momoa isn’t backing down over his disapproval of a construction project on Hawaii’s tallest mountain, Mauna Kea.

Not only that, to make matters even more serious, the actor is letting fans know that he’s refusing to start work on Aquaman 2 until something is done. Right now, the project–known as Thirty Meter Telescope–is being built there, while Indigenous Hawaiians believe that shouldn’t happen because it’s the most sacred site on Earth.

Momoa had already posted on Instagram from the site, but now, he’s making himself all the way clear that he’s had enough.

“F**K THIS. And TMT is 4x bigger. Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration.”

Jason Momoa isn’t the first celebrity to speak out about this situation.

Protestors were recently joined by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who also objected to the construction taking place on such a sacred location.

“It’s not about stopping science. It’s about respecting a culture and respecting a people, and doing things the right way,” The Rock explained. “When things escalate to that emotional apex, that is a sign that something has to be done. And to full-charge-ahead isn’t the way to do it.”

As for Momoa refusing to film Aquaman 2, Warner Bros. hasn’t released a statement on the matter–but the film is still set for a December 2022 release.