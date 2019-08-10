Sorcery Or CGI? Here’s Why Kim Kardashian Has The Internet Assuming She Knifed-Up Her Face For The 9th Time

Kim Kardashian’s ‘New’ Face Is Confusing The Hell Out Of Her Fans

Kim Kardashian looks like she just hit the update button on her face and fans are perplexed. It wouldn’t be surprising that a woman who makes her money in the beauty industry would hit up her plastic surgeon for a tune-up. This time, whatever Kim has gotten done, it’s making her look like a younger clone of herself.

The rumors she changed her face started with this campaign for her new eye-shadow palette. Kimberly looks like Aaliyah and Toni Braxon, 20 years ago.

Then this selfie takes the cake.

What number face is this for Kim? pic.twitter.com/tuDKmxAwno — Akinev (@WhatsSleepTho) August 10, 2019

Do YOU think Kim got something done to her mug or is it just the magic of photoshop? Hit the flip to see how this mystery is unfolding on Twitter.