BREAKING: Financier Jeffrey Epstein Commits Suicide In Jail While Awaiting Sex Trafficking Trial 

Jeffrey Epstein Commits Suicide

66-year old multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell early Saturday morning following a successful suicide attempt. The famous financier, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, was found hanging in his cell inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan by Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Epstein was set to stand trial next year for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of minor girls in New York and Florida. He had been on suicide watch since a July 23rd incident in which he tried was found unresponsive in his cell with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted. The famous businessman pleaded not guilty to the charges, which date back to the early 2000s, but faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted. Epstein’s July 2019 indictment brought attention to the fact that he was able to escape punishment for his crimes for over a decade now.

The New York Times reports:

He had avoided federal criminal charges in 2008 after prosecutors brokered a widely criticized deal that allowed him to plea to state charges of solicitation of prostitution from a minor and serve 13 months in jail. Even while in custody, Mr. Epstein was allowed to leave the jail for 12 hours a day, six days a week, to work at his office in Florida.

New documents were released on Friday, giving disturbings details about what was really going on in Epstein’s home when he’d recruit young women and girls in Florida. Some girls as young as 14 years old. SMH. Epstein may not have lived to make it to trial, but he did die as a registered sex offender.