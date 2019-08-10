Mic Supremacy: The Joe Budden Podcast Debates Who’s A Better Rapper, Rick Ross Or The Game? [Video]

Rick Ross and The Game

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images / Getty

The Joe Budden Podcast Debates Rick Ross Vs. The Game

Rap debates are back en vogue and The Joe Budden Podcast is ready to argue.

During episode #268 “Go Listen To Episode…”, Joe, Rory, Mal, Parks and the guys get into a conversation about rapper discographies and eventually who’s the better rapper, Rick Ross or The Game?

Press play below to see the back-and-forth.

Where do you stand on all of this?

