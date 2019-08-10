HERStory: Simone Biles Becomes The First Person EVER To Nail These TWO Jaw-Dropping Dismounts [Video]

Simone Biles Lands Historic Moves At U.S. Nationals

If you ever in your long-legged life thought you or anyone else could f**k with Simone Biles, we regret to inform you that you’re deada$$ wrong.

Yesterday the outspoken and supremely talented Olympian made history on the balance beam at the U.S. Nationals.

We’re not EVEN going to attempt to explain how she did what she did, but she did it.

Press play below to see it for yourself.

We S-T-A-N.