SMH: Man Chokes Out His Daughter After Fight Over The Last Slice Of Pizza

Man Chokes His Teen Daughter Over Last Slice Of Pizza

According to the Springfield News-Sun, an Arizona man is being accused of choking his 16-year-old daughter as they argued about a slice of pizza.

Chipasha Luchembe, 41, faces nine counts of child abuse, four counts of aggravated assault police said they found a teenage girl with a bruised, swollen face, bruises to her abdomen and scratch marks on her neck.

According to the police report, Luchembe said he “became upset” because he told his daughter to save him a slice of pizza. After he didn’t get his pizza, the girl said Luchembe splashed water in her face, slapped her “a couple of times” and put his hands on her neck.

Luchembe allegedly pushed his daughter to the ground, punched her in the stomach, pulled her hair, spat on her and put her head in the sink. Luchembe also allegedly punched the girl in the face.

The report adds that Luchembe “choked her to the point of where she passed out and urinated on herself.”