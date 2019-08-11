Ex-Friend Files: Floyd Mayweather Reignites Beef With Former Partner In Petty 50 Cent

Mayweather Re-Ignites Beef With 50 Cent On Social Media

Floyd Mayweather is poking a sleeping bear…again. The “TBE” took to Instagram to let off a couple jabs at former best-friend and partner-in-petty 50 Cent.

Floyd decided to destroy Fifty’s credibility as an artist and businessman by pointing out his hyped sales battle with Kanye West, his competing drink brands with JAY-Z and Diddy, and his headphones company that was dwarfed by the success of Dr. Dre.

“JAY-Z been killing the champagne game with Ace of Spade selling worldwide at premium prices for well over a decade, while Curtis got a bottle with a cheap chess piece on it that taste like shampoo…Diddy got Ciroc and its still selling worldwide and you can’t find Effen in no stores and it’s well known the shit taste like rubbing alcohol.”

50 Cent responded on Instagram pointing out Mayweather’s inability to read in a shady “Positive Vibes” post.

“Tell Floyd I said he won he is the greatest of all time. and nobody I mean nobody can ever take that away from him what he’s done with his life is amazing. I’m done with all of the back and forth. Now Can Someone Please Read This To Champ.”

We all know this ain’t over, right?