Jesus Take The Wheel: ‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Ceaser Arrested After Driving With Fake License & No Insurance

Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Arrested For Driving With Fake License

According to TMZ, “Black Ink Crew” head honcho Ceaser Emanuel was arrested Friday in NYC after police officers say they witnessed him blow a red light and fail to yield to pedestrians while driving through a residential neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Cops immediately pulled him over and asked him to produce a license at the scene. Cease allegedly handed one over that read “Emanuel Thomas” with a date of birth that was off by 8 years, saying he was born in June 1971 as opposed to his real DOB, 1979.