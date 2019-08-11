Jesus Take The Wheel: ‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Ceaser Arrested After Driving With Fake License & No Insurance
- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Arrested For Driving With Fake License
According to TMZ, “Black Ink Crew” head honcho Ceaser Emanuel was arrested Friday in NYC after police officers say they witnessed him blow a red light and fail to yield to pedestrians while driving through a residential neighborhood in Brooklyn.
