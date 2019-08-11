Delivert Defense: Andrew Caldwell Arrested, COGICally Claps Back At ‘Jail Bird’ Comments

Andrew Caldwell Rants After Arrest

Andrew Caldwell is responding to comments about his recent arrest.

In case you didn’t know, the “delivert” internet star was arrested over the weekend in St. Louis. BlackAmericaWeb reports that Caldwell was taken into the St. Louis City Justice Center at 1 AM for a few warrants, including speeding and failing to appear in court.

After being released, Caldwell said on social media that he was followed by a man he didn’t know who followed him and attacked him outside a hospital. The man allegedly tried to rob him and punched him in the face. Caldwell then “defended himself” and busted out the man’s car windows.

Caldwell also took offense to people calling him a “jailbird” and “Andrew Smollett” and he ranted on IG.

Social media rumors are circulating that Caldwell was actually arrested for soliciting sex from a man. The Usher Board Instagram page has the video of Caldwell going live shirtless after the alleged scuffle.

Caldwell is now selling “Jesus Dropped The Charges” t-shirts.

Sighhhhh, what do YOU think about Andrew Caldwell’s latest drama???