Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley #RHOA Reconcile, Reproposal Rumors Surface

Porsha Williams Confirms Dennis McKinley Reconciliation

Porsha Williams is back with her baby daddy.

After rumors surfaced that Porsha and Dennis McKinley reconciled after a brief breakup, Porsha confirmed the news herself. The RHOA star told her Dish Nation family that they’re back together and confirmed that he showed up on a recent cast trip to Canada.

“We’re taking it one day at a time and we’re working on it,” said Porsha about baby PJ’s father.



As previously reported while Porsha was whining with the ladies in Toronto for Caribana, Dennis was by Porsha’s side at the Carribean Carnival’s King And Queen Showcase.

Allegedly, however, he wasn’t just there for a good time, he actually came to Canada to repropose to his wife to be.

Oh?

