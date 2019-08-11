Oh, HELL NAH: Black Man Finds A KKK Application In The Bedroom Of The Home He Was About To Purchase

Black Homebuyer Finds A KKK Application In Officer’s Bedroom

Rob Mathis was all in and ready to make an offer on a five-bedroom house in Holton, Michigan—that is, until a recent tour of the property.

A quick look through the home’s decor didn’t sit well with Mathis and his wife, Reyna. They felt uneasy after finding a NASCAR-decorated garage sporting two Confederate flags, Confederate placemats in the kitchen, and on top of all that—the home also belonged to a police officer.

The over-the-top Confederate decor found Mathis wondering to himself, “Wouldn’t it be funny if this was a Klansman’s house?” he revealed in an interview with MLive.

Then, he and his son went into a bedroom and saw a framed KKK application mounted on the wall behind a vanity.

“Application for citizenship in the invisible empire: Knights of the Klu Klux Klan” the empty application read.

Of course, Mathis told his son that they had to leave immediately.

Some Confederate flags and a KKK application are reason enough to high tail it out of that house, but unsurprisingly, this isn’t the only incriminating evidence against the police officer whose house Mathis was viewing.

Charles Anderson, a 48-year-old white police officer, fatally shot a black man, 23-year-old Julius Johnson, during a traffic stop in 2009. Anderson was cleared of any wrongdoing in Johnson’s death, per the Washington Post.

Rob Mathis ended up going public with the frightening information he found throughout Anderson’s home, posting about it to Facebook and talking to local media outlets about the harrowing experience. The City of Muskegon placed the officer on administrative leave on Thursday, “pending a thorough investigation” of the officer.

In light of the findings, Eric Hood, president of the Muskegon County chapter of the NAACP, has called for Anderson’s interactions with people of color to be reviewed.