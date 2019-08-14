NABJ19 David Oyelowo & Storm Reid Talk Their Time-Traveling Thriller ‘DON’T LET GO’ & Inclusivity In Hollywood

David Oyelowo & Storm Reid Talk “DON’T LET GO”

David Oyelowo and Storm Reid recently brought their excellence in acting to the National Association of Black Journalists Conference. As previously reported the

“DON’T LET GO” actors met with journalists and Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier to talk their time-traveling Blumhouse thriller.

In the film, Oyelowo plays South Central detective Jack Radcliff who’s hellbent on saving his recently-murdered niece Ashley (Storm Reid.) When he shockingly receives a phone call from his deceased relative, he springs into action and battles time to prevent the young girl’s death from happening. “”DON’T LET GO” is heart-pounding and bizarre—and since it’s produced by Blumhouse we’re anticipating a BIG plot twist.

David told NABJ attendees that the idea of being able to save lost family members attracted him to the film for a deeply personal reason.

“There being a chance that I could actually save them is what really drew me to it,” said Oyelowo. “I’m sure there are people in this room who’ve lost people they love. I personally lost my mom two years ago.”

As for Storm who also spoke on playing Gia, sister to Rue (Zendaya) on “Euphoria”, she likes to play characters who have real-life personal battles and whose underlying messages “match with her morals and values.” With that in mind, “DON’T LET GO’s” Ashley was a perfect choice.

“I don’t go out looking for these characters who are challenged and who have these circumstances,” said Storm. “But I feel like that’s what makes a real person a real person and that’s how we really show our narratives.”

The duo also touched on the need for inclusivity in Hollywood. According to David who also served as a producer on this project, there’s no need for things to be “blackified” but there is a need for our people to be seen on the big screen in diverse stories like this thriller.

“As for black people we are not asking for everything to be quote, unquote “blackified” whatever that may mean—but there are specifics about us and our culture and our family and our attitudes and the way we see the world and our history. And that history is valid to be seen by all in its specificity but also in the breadth of its humanity.” “For me, it was [saying] ‘Okay, let’s set this somewhere that feels more specific,” he added. “So we decided that it was going to be in Los Angeles. We decided on a place that’s so often seen in a certain kind of way [South Central Los Angeles], so let’s go to that place and redefine the story that you might see.”

If you’re in Atlanta between August 21st-25 for the BronzeLens Film Festival, there will be a special, opening-night screening of the new film on August 21st at Landmark Cinema (931 Monroe Drive).

For everyone else, DON’T LET GO is in theaters Friday, August 30th.

-danielle canada

@IamDaniCanada