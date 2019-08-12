#BlackGirlMagic Medal: Simone Biles Wins Sixth U.S. All-Around Title

- By Bossip Staff

U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2019 - Day 4

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Simone Biles Makes History At 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

A history-making #BlackGirlMagic maker once again took home the gold. Simone Biles won a record-tying sixth all-around title at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday night.

The four-time Olympic champ took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam and as previously reported, she became the first gymnast to attempt and land a double-twisting double somersault dismount of the high beam.

In addition to that feat, she also made history by becoming the first woman to land a triple-double in the floor exercise competition.

Someone slowed down Biles’ history-making floor work so you can see her tumbling excellence in all its glory.

This girl is unreal.

Congrats Simone!

