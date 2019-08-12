BlackGirlMagic Medal: Simone Biles Wins Sixth U.S. All-Around Title

Simone Biles Makes History At 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

A history-making #BlackGirlMagic maker once again took home the gold. Simone Biles won a record-tying sixth all-around title at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday night.

The four-time Olympic champ took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam and as previously reported, she became the first gymnast to attempt and land a double-twisting double somersault dismount of the high beam.

In addition to that feat, she also made history by becoming the first woman to land a triple-double in the floor exercise competition.

RESPECT THAT, BOW DOWN 👑 @Simone_Biles keeps making history! First woman to land a triple double in competition on floor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zvDO83RW9U — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2019

Someone slowed down Biles’ history-making floor work so you can see her tumbling excellence in all its glory.

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/mjdYp0zwkv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 12, 2019

This girl is unreal.

.@Simone_Biles is the first woman in nearly 70 YEARS to win 6 U.S. all-around titles. That's it. That's the meet. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/jIOW4Zq04S — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 12, 2019

Congrats Simone!