#BlackGirlMagic Medal: Simone Biles Wins Sixth U.S. All-Around Title
- By Bossip Staff
Simone Biles Makes History At 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
A history-making #BlackGirlMagic maker once again took home the gold. Simone Biles won a record-tying sixth all-around title at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday night.
The four-time Olympic champ took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam and as previously reported, she became the first gymnast to attempt and land a double-twisting double somersault dismount of the high beam.
In addition to that feat, she also made history by becoming the first woman to land a triple-double in the floor exercise competition.
Someone slowed down Biles’ history-making floor work so you can see her tumbling excellence in all its glory.
This girl is unreal.
Congrats Simone!
