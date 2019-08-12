We Call Bird S#!t: Janky South Carolina Cops Falsely Arrest Georgia Southern QB Shai Wert For “Cocaine Possession”

GA Southern QB Shai Wert Arrested Because Cops Think Bird Poop Is Cocaine

We’ve come across a LOT of shady and downright devious bacon-wrapped boys in blue over the years, but these cops in Saluda County, South Carolina are a special breed.

According to ESPN, prosecutors in South Carolina dropped cocaine possession charges against Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Wert after it was discovered that the “cocaine” on the hood of his car was actually “bird s#!t”. Just like Shai told his arresting officers.

Back on July 31, Wert was pulled over for speeding. He called dispatch to tell them that he would pull over in a better-lit part of town as the police are not to be trusted under any circumstances. Bodycam footage reveals that the cops had decided that Shai was going to jail before they even saw or tested the dookie.

“What’s the white stuff on your hood, man?” the officer asked Werts, according to The George-Anne. “Bird s—,” Werts answered. “That ain’t bird s—,” the officer said.

Check out the entire incident via the newly released body cam footage.

Part One

This an extensive recap of the bizarre Shai Werts (Georgia Southern QB) arrest. I know there are two sides to every story and I know being a policeman is a very difficult job. But it doesn't appear Werts was treated fairly. #LSU pic.twitter.com/N0XlzKTeFx — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 11, 2019

Part Two

This an extensive recap of the bizarre Shai Werts (Georgia Southern QB) arrest. I know there are two sides to every story and I know being a policeman is a very difficult job. But it doesn't appear Werts was treated fairly. #LSU pic.twitter.com/6RjKxHwWC0 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 11, 2019

This ridiculous arrest resulted in Wert being briefly suspended from the team until he passed a drug test (which he did) and the charges were dropped.

Moral of the story: F**k the police. All ways and all days.