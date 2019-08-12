Shady Business? Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Hadn’t Been Checked On For Hours Before Apparent Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein Was Reportedly Left Unattended For Hours Before Apparent Suicide

To say there’s a lot of skeptics out there when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide is an understatement.

According to reports, correctional officers at the New York City prison that was housing the financier and convicted sex offender didn’t check in on him for hours leading up to his apparent suicide on Saturday. Making things even more confusing, this also came after his cellmate was transferred for reasons that were not immediately made clear.

The 66-year-old was found unconscious in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, and later pronounced dead.

Following reports from weeks before that the billionaire was on suicide watch, people immediately began asking questions about how Epstein could have been able to kill himself while in such a high-security facility. Then, it was reported that for “several hours” leading up to his death, correctional officers hadn’t checked in with Epstein at all — despite being required to visit him every 30 minutes, according to The Washington Post.

Epstein was placed on suicide watch in July and was been given psychiatric evaluations after he was found with bruising on his neck, but was taken off suicide watch by the end of the month.

New York City’s chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, said on Sunday that an autopsy was performed but more information was needed before a cause of death could be determined.

Among those skeptical about the financier’s apparent suicide are *surprise surprise* Donald Trump.

The Cheeto-In-Chief retweeted a conspiracy theory on Saturday, alleging (without any evidence, of course) that former President Bill Clinton was somehow connected to the death of the accused sex trafficker.

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

Trump said just last month that he had not spoken to Epstein since his 2008 guilty plea, and that his relationship with him was no different than that of anyone else in their circle.

Jeffrey Epstein was facing up to 45 years in prison.