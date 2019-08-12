2Hot4U: Megan Thee Stallion Linked Up With Jordyn Thee Standard & Melted Twitter Into Heart Eye Goo
- By Bossip Staff
Meg & Jordyn Link Up, Blow Up Twitter
We stan two summer-ruling queens who finally linked up in a joyous moment bursting with hot girl magic, power moves and wins that sparked a heart eye explosion across the whole entire internet.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Jordyn & Meg’s link up on the flip.
It happened!
