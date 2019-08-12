Maam, You’re 36: Nicki Minaj Bratatatats At “Haters,” Crackishly Uses #BlackGirlTragic Hashtag

- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Claps Back With #BlackGirlTragic, Sparks Chaos

Nicki took a break from riding Megan’s wave to clap back at “haters” critical of her ‘please look at me’ pic with creepy boo something Kenneth Petty that not-very-shockingly sent her comments into a hellish tailspin

Now, if you didn’t know, #BlackGirlTragic is used to find missing women/help spread awareness about murders etc. but Nicki used it anyway, and not for the intended purpose, in a childish “Queen” moment that, once again, revealed her true self while sending Twitter into a TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Nicki’s latest Barbie blowup head on the flip.

