Maam, You’re 36: Nicki Minaj Bratatatats At “Haters,” Crackishly Uses #BlackGirlTragic Hashtag

DID NICKI REALLY USE “#BLACKGIRLTRAGIC” on a FAN…. 💀💀💀💀 no words pic.twitter.com/CA9hCOkIxn — generic tank 𓆉 (@generictank) August 12, 2019

Nicki Claps Back With #BlackGirlTragic, Sparks Chaos

Nicki took a break from riding Megan’s wave to clap back at “haters” critical of her ‘please look at me’ pic with creepy boo something Kenneth Petty that not-very-shockingly sent her comments into a hellish tailspin

Now, if you didn’t know, #BlackGirlTragic is used to find missing women/help spread awareness about murders etc. but Nicki used it anyway, and not for the intended purpose, in a childish “Queen” moment that, once again, revealed her true self while sending Twitter into a TIZZY.

Now Nicki Minaj is liking tweets shaming black girls calling them “tragic” but I thought you were all about “uplifting” the black girls and “black this, black that”. the hypocrisy is just spilling out today. pic.twitter.com/8lcRhnSLh3 — MESSY ARIANA⚫️ (fan account) (@MessyAG1_) August 11, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Nicki’s latest Barbie blowup head on the flip.