Maam, You’re 36: Nicki Minaj Bratatatats At “Haters,” Crackishly Uses #BlackGirlTragic Hashtag
Nicki Claps Back With #BlackGirlTragic, Sparks Chaos
Nicki took a break from riding Megan’s wave to clap back at “haters” critical of her ‘please look at me’ pic with creepy boo something Kenneth Petty that not-very-shockingly sent her comments into a hellish tailspin
Now, if you didn’t know, #BlackGirlTragic is used to find missing women/help spread awareness about murders etc. but Nicki used it anyway, and not for the intended purpose, in a childish “Queen” moment that, once again, revealed her true self while sending Twitter into a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Nicki’s latest Barbie blowup head on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
S/O to #BlackGirlTragic I mean black girl magic. Never forget there r 7 billion ppl in the world but u choose to interrupt ur important life to go on another black girl page to project ur own insecurities. #KissMyAssAndMyAnus 👅👅👅 S/O TO MY BAD BTCHS THO‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ #HotGirlSummer link in my BIO #QueenRadio TMRW 12NOON PST 🦄🦄🦄🦄🎈♥️‼️
