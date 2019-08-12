You Can’t Be Serious: British Cops Say People Mocking Faintly-Follicled Pharmaceutical Felon Could Be Investigated

British Cops Warn Social Media Users About Mocking Drug Dealer

Hair ye, hair ye, let it be known that if you have jokes about this on-the-run drug dealer then the blokes who wear badges in Britain may put you under investigation.

According to NYPost, Gwent Police in Wales are warning cheeky social media users who troll this Troll doll lookalike are “breaking the law”.

That warning don’t be mean s#!t to people.

“He’s vanished into thin hair,” Lawrie Hillman wrote, while Lea Hook joked, “He was last seen in town; Police are combing the area.”

And…

“You need to retrace his steps with a fine-tooth comb….and then please give it back to him, Simon Townend wrote, while Nick Sleek Meek said, “Looks like his hairline is on the run too.”

LMFAO! The internet remains undefeated.