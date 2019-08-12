Harmonious “Hypocrite” Priyanka Chopra Gets Called OUT At Beautycon LA & THIS Was Her Peacefully Pissed Off, PETTY Response

The tense moment went down Sunday in L.A., where Priyanka was attending the Beautycon event and fielding questions from the crowd during a Q&A. A woman, who called herself Ayesha and identified as Pakistani, says it’s difficult to hear her talk about humanity, when she clearly feels a certain way about recent violence in her home region. The woman called Priyanka out for a tweet she posted in February that translated to “Long live India” — the same day an Indian fighter jet bombed a militant training camp in Pakistan.

She went in on Priyanka, saying … “So, it was kinda hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbor — a Pakistani — I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite.” The woman points out that Priyanka is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and that in her eyes … the tweet was encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.

Security rushed over and yanked the mic away from the woman, but she continued with her thoughts … saying she was a longtime fan of hers and her Bollywood career.