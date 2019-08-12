Harmonious “Hypocrite” Priyanka Chopra Gets Called OUT At Beautycon LA & THIS Was Her Peacefully Pissed Off, PETTY Response
Priyanka Chopra was spotted looking like a million bucks at Beautycon in Los Angeles over the weekend, but it isn’t her classic LEWK that has everyone talking today. It appears the actress, philanthropist, and UN Ambassador got called out by a Pakistani woman who says Priyanka is a whole azz HYPOCRITE.
From TMZ:
The tense moment went down Sunday in L.A., where Priyanka was attending the Beautycon event and fielding questions from the crowd during a Q&A. A woman, who called herself Ayesha and identified as Pakistani, says it’s difficult to hear her talk about humanity, when she clearly feels a certain way about recent violence in her home region. The woman called Priyanka out for a tweet she posted in February that translated to “Long live India” — the same day an Indian fighter jet bombed a militant training camp in Pakistan.
She went in on Priyanka, saying … “So, it was kinda hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbor — a Pakistani — I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite.” The woman points out that Priyanka is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and that in her eyes … the tweet was encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.
Security rushed over and yanked the mic away from the woman, but she continued with her thoughts … saying she was a longtime fan of hers and her Bollywood career.
Here’s the tweet in question…
Priyanka responded, saying that while she doesn’t advocate for war she is in fact a patriot and therefore, must walk a middle ground. She also told the woman not to “yell,” adding that she embarrassed herself. Priyanka then sarcastically thanked the woman for her voice and question.
As for the tweet that set the young Pakistani woman off, apparently she isn’t the only fan who feels a way about it. TMZ continues…
The actress caught flak initially after sending out her tweet, with some calling for her to resign from UNICEF, which many believe is supposed to be neutral in international squabbles. Priyanka hasn’t stepped down — she’s actually being awarded with a humanitarian award later this year by the org.
