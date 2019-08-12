For The ‘Euphoria’ Deprived: Zendaya Goes Ape Sh*t In Lip Sync With TV Sister Storm Reid [Video]

Zendaya Throws ‘Euphoria’ Fans A Bone

‘Euphoria’ might be over for the season but Rue and Gia (Zendaya and Storm) are still with us in spirit. There was a running joke all weekend about what fans were going to do once Sunday rolled around and the show didn’t air at it’s usual time on HBO. Well, Zendaya gave folks a little something to hold them over.

The actress and her tv sister made a little clip together. Seems like they were bonding on set here and lip-synching to The Carters’ ‘Ape sh*t’. Hit play!