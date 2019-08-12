SMH: Man Apprehended After Threatening Mass Shooting At Puerto Rican Festival

Man Threatens Shooting At New Haven Puerto Rican Festival

Folks are continuing to stay watchful in this *white* domestic terrorist-filled U.S. of A.

According to the Hartford Courant, the New Haven police arrested a man on Saturday, who was accused of posting a threatening gun violence message on Facebook.

Police chief Otoniel Reyes said a Jeffrey Hanson, 53, posted a message that threatened the New Haven Puerto Rican Festival. Hanson allegedly said that “there should be 30-round magazines as a result of the festival.”

He was arrested Friday night, the day before the festival, and charged with second-degree breach of peace. He was released after posting $50,000 bond and he’s due to be arraigned on Monday in Superior Court in New Haven.

“Obviously, this caused a lot of pain,” Reyes said at a news conference. “It caused a lot of concern and a lot of fear throughout the public, especially the Puerto Rican community.”

Authorities didn’t seize any weapons in their arrest, however, the investigation continues.

The alleged threats come after a tragic mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that left 22 people dead. The suspected killer told police that he was targeting Mexicans.

Connecticut State Representative Christopher Rosario, D-Bridgeport, wrote on Twitter that “Latinos are increasingly targets of hate.” He continued:

“We cannot disregard any threat even if it seems to be unfounded. I call on Connecticut law enforcement agencies to provide extra security at the Puerto Rican Festival and at all similar future events.”

Reyes said the cops didn’t find any threat to the festival. They still added extra patrols and a heightened police presence , according to Reyes.