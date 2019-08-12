Seen On The Scene: Chloe x Halle, Zendaya And More At Fox’s Teen Choice Awards
- By Bossip Staff
Fox Hosts Their Teen Choice Awards At The Hermosa Beach Pier
Fox hosted their Teen Choice Awards Sunday at the Hermosa Beach Pier and some of our favorite young stars showed up, including sister act singer/actresses Chloe and Halle Bailey.
“Euphoria” star Zendaya also looked cute and casual in this shirtdress.
Check out more photos below:
