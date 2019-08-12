Serena Williams & Her Opponent Share A Sweet Moment After She’s Forced To Retire From Finals Due To Back Injury

Serena Williams Tearfully Backs Out Of A Big Finals Match

Serena Williams was forced to back out of a big match on Sunday, but luckily, her opponent proved to be a really good sport about the whole thing.

The tennis legend was facing off against 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu in Toronto for the 2019 Rogers Cup Final. Sadly, after playing four rounds, Serena was forced to remove herself from contention due to back spasms she was experiencing throughout the game.

According to reports , she started to feel the spasms as late as Saturday night during her semifinal victory over Marie Bouzkova.

The next day, we all saw Serena become super emotional as she took a seat near the side netting and made the tough but necessary decision to withdraw from the final. This all led to a really touching moment, as Bianca ran over to console her and shared some words of encouragement.

Serena and Andreescu were both wearing microphones at the time, so you can hear Bianca ask if the legend was okay as she embraced her in a hug. After Serena lets her know that she was planning on pulling out, Bianca assures the GOAT that there’s nothing to worry about, because everyone already knows she’s the best.

“I’ve watched you your whole career, you’re a f***ing beast with injuries,” said Andreescu, adding that she’s been through several of those same moments herself, and she knows a bad break when she sees one.

It’s clear through their conversation that though they’re rivals on the court, this girl is a huge fan of Serena. After Williams mentions a tattoo she has, Bianca quickly pointed out where it is, saying, “I know everything about you.” A really touching moment under some sad circumstances.

https://twitter.com/Sportsnet/status/1160616950877315072?s=20