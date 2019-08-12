Make A Scene: ‘Dear White People’ Directors Talk Intersectionality And Losing Black Heroes [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Dear White People’ Directors Talk Intersectionality And More
Netflix‘s Dear White People tackles a LOT of pretty heavy subject matter and there is often lengthy discussion about these issues before a single scene is written.
Now we get a chance to hear some of that conversation as series creator Justin Simien gathers the directors from season 3 to provide some insight into their thoughts on the things that affect the Black community and thus the characters on the show.
Press play below to check it out.
Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.