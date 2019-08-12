Make A Scene: ‘Dear White People’ Directors Talk Intersectionality And Losing Black Heroes [Video]

‘Dear White People’ Directors Talk Intersectionality And More

Netflix‘s Dear White People tackles a LOT of pretty heavy subject matter and there is often lengthy discussion about these issues before a single scene is written.

Now we get a chance to hear some of that conversation as series creator Justin Simien gathers the directors from season 3 to provide some insight into their thoughts on the things that affect the Black community and thus the characters on the show.

Press play below to check it out.

Thoughts?