Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott To Receive MTV Video Vanguard Award After Strong Social Media Push

In waaaaaaaaay overdue news…

Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award

The time has finally come. Missy Elliott is finally receiving MTV’s coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The iconic Hefty bag baring rapper, producer and songwriter will receive the award on Aug. 26 at the 2019 VMAs.

Variety reports that Missy will perform live at the awards show for the first time in 16 years.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” said Bruce Gillmer, MTV International co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

Elliott, a five-time Grammy Award winner and the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, thanks to hits like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “WTF (Where They From).” She is the only female rapper to have six studio albums certified platinum.

Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, and Kanye have all previously received the award in recent years. Last year the award went to J.Lo and there was noticeable upset on social media from folks who wanted the honor to go to Missy.

Crissle West and Kid Fury of “The Read” helped push the need for Missy to be honored and Missy expressed her gratitude today on Twitter.

I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award😭🙏🏾❤️ I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come🙏🏾@KidFury @crissles who rooted for years 4 me🙏🏾 I am crying happy tears😭Thank you God @MTV @vmas am SO HUMBLED🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/udfhBNc78k — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 12, 2019

Performance August 26th on @MTV I Thank you all again over 2 decades of support! If my heart could speak you would know how grateful I am🤗God knows I am humbled🙏🏾❤️ @Timbaland VA2up2Down pic.twitter.com/MHXWLL3aI0 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 12, 2019

The VMAs will air on MTV at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, and will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco.