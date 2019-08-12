Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott To Receive MTV Video Vanguard Award After Strong Social Media Push
In waaaaaaaaay overdue news…
Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award
The time has finally come. Missy Elliott is finally receiving MTV’s coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The iconic Hefty bag baring rapper, producer and songwriter will receive the award on Aug. 26 at the 2019 VMAs.
Variety reports that Missy will perform live at the awards show for the first time in 16 years.
“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” said Bruce Gillmer, MTV International co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”
Elliott, a five-time Grammy Award winner and the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, thanks to hits like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “WTF (Where They From).” She is the only female rapper to have six studio albums certified platinum.
Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, and Kanye have all previously received the award in recent years. Last year the award went to J.Lo and there was noticeable upset on social media from folks who wanted the honor to go to Missy.
Crissle West and Kid Fury of “The Read” helped push the need for Missy to be honored and Missy expressed her gratitude today on Twitter.
The VMAs will air on MTV at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, and will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco.
