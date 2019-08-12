Almost Over: Wendy Williams & Ex-Kevin Set To Enter Settlement Talks In Ugly Divorce (Exclusive)

Talk Show Queen Embroiled In Nasty Split With Former Manager Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams’ acrimonious divorce from her estranged alleged cheater hubby Kevin Hunter may never see the inside of a courtroom.

A judge last week ordered Williams and her ex Hunter attend divorce settlement talks in the wake of their split. Lawyers for both sides were in family court last week for a status conference, where the judge ordered them to meet to see if they can make a deal.

The settlement meeting is now scheduled for November 2019, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

At issue is Hunter’s insistence that Williams pay him alimony and both sides wanting their assets split down the middle. Hunter also wants Williams to pay him child support and his lawyer’s fees.

One nugget of good news that came out of the hearing was that both sides reported that they were able to settle custody and parenting time for their son, Kevin Jr., 18, according to court documents.

Williams filed for divorce from her husband of almost 20 years in April 2019, citing irreconcilable differences after Hunter allegedly had a longstanding affair with a masseuse that culminated with her giving birth to their out of wedlock daughter. In his counterclaim, Hunter said the pair had been living apart six months and asked that Williams’ complaint for divorce be thrown out.

