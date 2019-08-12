New Music: Spicy Sister Duo Ceraadi Release Debut EP “Ceraadi’s Playlist”

Spicy Sister Duo Ceraadi Release Debut EP “Ceraadi’s Playlist

Popular LA based sister duo, Ceraadi, just released their highly anticipated ep; Ceraadi’s Playlist, today. The 5-track EP was created as a gift to Emaza and Saiyr’s loyal supporters also known as the ‘Ceriders’.

The sisters gave fans a sample of what to expect on Ceraadi’s Playlist this spring, as they toured with Fresh Empire performing for the Spring Break Jump Off. They were also seen lighting up the stage during this year’s BET Awards, for the BET Experience.

Ceraadi’s Playlist truly embodies their spirit and talent and will show the world why their sound sets them apart.

Ceraadi’s Playlist is available on all streaming platforms.

TRACKLISTING

1. Dumbstruck

2. Loyal

3. That’s What She’d Say

4. OK

5. Sway