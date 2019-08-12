Gang’s All Here! Shari Headley Officially Signs On For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

Shari Headley Will Appear In ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

If you were excited for the upcoming Coming To America sequel then this is the news that you wanted to hear!

According to THR, Prince Akeem’s love interest in the OG flick has now signed on to return for the sequel! Shari Headley will be reprising her role as the beautiful Lisa McDowell.

There’s no word on exactly how she will be incorporated into the storyline, but as long as she’s in the building we are HERE for it!

Coming 2 America is currently set for a December 18, 2020 release, but prior to that you can see Shari in a comedy series called On Becoming a God in Central Florida starring Kirsten Dunst.

Are you as happy as we are for Shari’s return?