‘Married To Medicine’ Season 7 Trailer: A Newbie, New Drama & A New Dr. Jackie [Video]

“Married To Medicine” Season 7 Trailer

The ladies of “Married To Medicine” are back! After a rocky reunion that included drug and cheating allegations, Atlanta’s black doctors and doctors’ wives have returned and they’re bringing BIG drama to Bravo.

This time viewers will see the ladies rebuild some of their broken relationships while others seem just fine doing things solo. (Single!) Ms. Quad and Dr. Simone have a sitdown after their drama and Dr. Jackie and Curtis are continuing to work things out while buying a new home.

In a shocking moment, the usual serene OBGYN introduces ladies to the “new” Dr. Jackie who clearly is NOT here for the shenanigans.

“Don’t touch me right now, Contessa!” Dr. Jackie snaps. “There’s a new [Dr. Jackie] you just met.”

There are also discussions about those damning Mariah Huq cocaine allegations, infidelity in someone’s marriage and big spats during the show’s annual couples trip.

Married To Medicine’s Instagram page is highlighting the show’s newbie Buffie Purselle who’s show briefly in the trailer. The wife to Atlanta psychiatrist Dr. David Purselle, Buffie is a tax and finance professional and will bring some new fire to the cast.

Joseline Hernandez will also make an appearance this season—see below.

Season 7 of Married to Medicine premieres on September 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

