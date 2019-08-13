Pay Yo Bills: IRS Says Mary J. Blige Owes More Than $1 Million In Back Taxes (Exclusive)

Queen Of Hip Hop Soul Accused Of Owing Big Money In Back Taxes

The Internal Revenue Service says Mary J. Blige is once again facing major tax troubles.

The IRS accused the “No More Drama” singer of owing it big time for back federal taxes – to the tune of more than $1 million, BOSSIP has learned.

Blige’s tax lien, filed late last month, accuses the newly single Blige of owing a total of $1,198,161. The feds said MJB failed to pay taxes on income from 2016 and 2017, according to the lien, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Despite being one of the biggest selling and best-loved hip hop soul artists of her generation, Blige has struggled with financial issues over the years.

Blige still has outstanding federal tax liens totaling millions from when she was still married to her nex husband and former manager Kendu Isaacs. Blige’s new lien suggests that despite her split from Isaacs, she is still experiencing trouble handling her tax bills.

We exclusively revealed that Blige narrowly escaped foreclosure on two New Jersey mansions, but is still on the hook for a suit accusing her of skipping out on about $60,000 in back rent on a luxe Southern California estate.

Blige had not responded to the lien as of Aug. 12.