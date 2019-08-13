Every Red Cent: American University’s First Black Woman Student Gov’t Prez Wins $725,000 Lawsuit Against Neo-Nazi Website

Black Student Government President Awarded $725,000 In Neo-Nazi Lawsuit

The first Black woman president of the American University Student Government was awarded a nice chunk of change from a lawsuit she filed against a Neo-Nazi website.

According to WJLA, Taylor Dumpson is now $725,000 richer after putting a legal beatdown on The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin for launching an all-out digital attack campaign on her.

The judge awarded Dumpson compensatory damages of $101,429.28, punitive damages of $500,000, and attorneys’ fees and costs of $124,022.10. The judge also entered a restraining order against Anglin, his Moonbase Holdings limited liability company, and Brian Andrew Ade.

In 2017 when Dumpson became student president, she was inaugurated with nooses, bananas, and racist messages around campus. Anglin posted an article about the incident and told his racist a$$ followers to “troll storm” her.