Breakups: Blue-Eyed ‘Felon Bae’ Jeremy Meeks & Billionairess Chloe Green Call It Quits

Who didn’t predict this?

Jeremy Meeks And Chloe Green Split After Two Years And A Baby

The ‘felon bae’ and his Top Shop billionaress are officially done. According to US Weekly, a source close to Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green have confirmed the couple is no longer living together.

Reportedly, the 28-year-old Topshop heiress is selling the pair’s London home. The source explains, “they split about two months ago, but are off and on still speaking.”

Still being friendly? That would explain Meeks still commenting under Green’s recent vacation photo. He wrote ‘have fun’ as she relaxed on a yacht with supermodel Joan Smalls and a guest, here.

The reason for the split has not been made public, however, according to photos acquired by Daily Mail, Chloe was spotted on this same yacht cuddling with a mystery man.

Green and Meeks were first linked in June 2017 when he was still legally married to now ex-wife, Melissa. Meeks entered the relationship with two kids. In June 2018, Chloe Green announce the birth of their own son, Jayden Meeks-Green. The two teased engagement but never officially jumped the broom.

Interesting. Thoughts?