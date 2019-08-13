No, Stupid: CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Flips Out On Guy Who Called Him “Fredo”, Says It’s Like “N-Word” For Italians [Video]

Last night CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had terms like “The Godfather”, “Fredo”, and “Italians” trending on Twitter. Not because of some enlightening report on geopolitics, but because a man insulted him in NYC.

According to TMZ, the man called Cuomo “Fredo”, as in the feebly inept brother of Michael Corleone in The Godfather. Apparently the term is used to connote weakness in Italian men and Chris was having NONE of it.

In response, the anchor told his verbal attacker “I’ll f***in’ ruin your sh*t. I’ll f***in’ throw you down these stairs.” That would have been fine and dandy if he had stopped there, however, Chris went on to explain that calling an Italian guy “Fredo” is like calling a Black person the n-word.

Yes, he was serious.

CNN released the following statement about the incident:

“Chris defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Listen, we’re gonna say this once and only once. There are scores of offensive slurs in the English language, NONE of them are “like the n-word”. It is a singular word that America used for centuries to demean, enslave, and murder Black people who were bought and sold as commodities.

To make matters worse, this is NOT the first time Chris has done this n-word comparison, he previously apologized for this same exact thing two years ago…and again back in 2015 when Pam Grier had to check him on live TV.

Just say you’re offended and go. Stop using us as a measuring stick for your angst.