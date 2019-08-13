What In That Topless Top Line? Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Says She Only Made $12K From Her Coital Classics

Mia Khalifa Says She Only Made $12K From Her Porn Videos

Mia Khalifa is once again causing a stir online, but this time it’s not for her parched DM exchanges or self-care-inducing cinema.

The ex-porn star hopped on Twitter Monday night to reveal that she only made “a TOTAL of around $12,000” in the adult entertainment industry. The tweet was apart of a video where Mia shows an interview of her life after porn. She sets up the clip by writing:

“People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary.”

Mia continued:

“To clarify, I was never promised ‘millions,’ nor do I expect it. I’m just clarifying common misconceptions about me, and in turn, about the industry. I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform.”

If you don’t know the story, Khalifa starred in XXX videos for only three months in 2014, according to VICE. Once her videos were released, they were so popular that even after quitting porn, she still remained the No. 2 most searched on Pornhub in 2018. Mia is especially known for her hijab porn clips, which she says caused her to receive death threats from ISIS and made her quit porn.

If in spite of all this, Mia only copped $12,000, then some’in ain’t right in the industry!